Fed's Bullard is content to pause policy for up to a year

More than a year ago, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned that the U.S. bond market's yield curve indicated that investors were wary about the economy, a risky environment for the central banks to implement planned rate hikes.

He voted against two of the the Fed's three 25-basis point rate cuts last year, wanting deeper cuts instead.

Now Bullard is ready to leave policy where it is for up to a year, he told Reuters in an interview.

“We will see how much impact we have in the first half of 2020 and probably all the way through 2020, and then we will see where we are,” Bullard said.

Since his warnings, the yield curve has steepened somewhat — to a quarter percentage point spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasurys — but still isn't exactly where Bullard would like it to be — at least a half a percent.

He sees the potential for positive surprises in 2020 as businesses finish readjusting to a less predictable trade environment and start implementing new strategies and supply chains to cope.

The tight labor market could motivate businesses to boost capital investment to increase productivity, Bullard said.

And if there's less trade uncertainty, the U.S. economy "might grow faster than 2019, and it is that kind of dynamic that would lead us back to a better expected inflation environment,” that meets or exceeds the Fed’s 2% inflation target, he commented.

Yield-curve ETFs: FLAT, STPP