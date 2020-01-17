Regulators continue to probe Altria-Juul deal

Regulators are still reviewing Altria (NYSE:MO) picking up more retail shelf space in convenience stores through its investment in Juul Labs (JUUL), according to The Wall Street Journal.

The FTC is reportedly looking at the deals Altria make for display fixtures and shelf space, as well as the role the company had in the resignation of Juul CEO Kevin Burns and naming of Altria exec KC. Crosthwaite as his replacement.

Altria has already taken a $4.5B writedown for its troubled $12.8B investment in Juul a little more than a year ago.