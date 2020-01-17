Bloom Energy rises on environmental legal victory

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +6.7% pre-market after winning a ruling from the Superior Court of California, which overturned a resolution by the City of Santa Clara that would have banned installations of the company's fuel cells.

The court said Santa Clara violated the state's Environmental Quality Act by failing to conduct an impact study.

According to the company, court documents "revealed emails from city officials that shed light on the real motivations behind the City’s ban on Bloom's technology - to stop Bloom Energy Servers from impacting its own revenue forecast of sales of electricity from its municipal utility."