Citi launches $150M impact fund

Citi (C), one of the six largest U.S. banks, starts the $150M Citi Impact Fund that will make equity investments in "double bottom line" private sector companies that have a positive impact on society.
The bank says it's the largest fund of its kind launched by a bank using its own capital.
Citi will invest in U.S.-based companies that are applying innovative ways to address four societal challenges:
Workforce Development - solutions that train and connect people to careers;
Financial Capability - solutions that increase access to the financial system;
Physical and Social Infrastructure - solutions that improves housing, healthcare, and transportation; and
Sustainability - solutions that address issues related to energy, water, and sustainable production.
Individual investments could be as high as $10M.
