Citi launches $150M impact fund

Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citi (C), one of the six largest U.S. banks, starts the $150M Citi Impact Fund that will make equity investments in "double bottom line" private sector companies that have a positive impact on society.

The bank says it's the largest fund of its kind launched by a bank using its own capital.

Citi will invest in U.S.-based companies that are applying innovative ways to address four societal challenges:

    Workforce Development - solutions that train and connect people to careers;

    Financial Capability - solutions that increase access to the financial system;

    Physical and Social Infrastructure - solutions that improves housing, healthcare, and transportation; and

    Sustainability - solutions that address issues related to energy, water, and sustainable production.

Individual investments could be as high as $10M.

