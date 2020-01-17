CenturyLink launches refinancing; shares +1.6%

CenturyLink (CTL +1.6% ) has announced refinancing moves, including a plan to sell $1.25B in newly issued 4% senior secured notes due 2027.

Those will go in a private offering and be priced at par.

Shares are up 1.6% .

The new notes won't be secured by assets of CenturyLink, but are unconditionally guaranteed (via first priority security interest) by each of its domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the 2017 senior secured credit facilities.

Net proceeds will go to repay part of the indebtedness under the 2017 facilities.

It's also received indications of interest from lenders to amend and extend the 2017 revolving credit and term loan A and A-1 facilities. The company has launched a plan to amend, extend and reprice its 2017 term loan B.