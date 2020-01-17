Stock benchmarks extend record run at the open
Jan. 17, 2020 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Stocks continue to ride higher, extending all-time highs on the major U.S. indexes, following a series of positive economic reports; Dow and Nasdaq +0.1%, S&P +0.2%.
- China's industrial data for December came in better than expected, with production rising 6.9% Y/Y and marking the fastest pace of expansion in nine months, and the overall Chinese economic growth slowed to 6.1% in 2019 but in line with expectations.
- In the U.S., December housing starts soared 16.9% to a 13-year high, which followed yesterday's release of better than forecast weekly jobless claims and strong business activity numbers from the Philadelphia Fed.
- European bourses power higher, with France's CAC +1%, U.K.'s FTSE +0.9% and Germany's DAX +0.6%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
- An early reading of the S&P 500 sectors shows financials (+0.3%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) outperforming while the industrials sector (-0.1%) lags.
- U.S. Treasury prices tick lower, lifting the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.58% and the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.54.
- WTI crude oil +0.3% to $58.68/bbl.
- Still ahead: consumer sentiment, job openings and labor turnover survey