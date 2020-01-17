JD.com rolls up CES partnership news

JD.com (JD +1.1% ) has announced new commitments with its key brand partners at the Consumer Electronics Show - including HP, Microsoft, Kingston and Western Digital.

JD is now HP's "Best WW partner" for the OMEN gaming brand, and the two plan to launch 100 "consumer-to-manufacturer" products over the next two years.

It's promoting a trial experience with Microsoft China targeting Office 365 users, and launched Microsoft Re-imagined Retail at JD's Retail Experience shops.

The company has launched a second 10-year partnership with Kingston, with which it's targeting $800M in sales over three years.

And it's been named Western Digital's "Worldwide Most Valuable Partner" for 2019.