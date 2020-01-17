Credit Suisse lifts estimates on Beyond Meat

Credit Suisse takes a crack at Beyond Meat (BYND -1.7% ) after factoring in the most recent developments, including the company's accelerated plans for production capacity expansion.

"We are raising our 2020 and 2021 sales estimates to $470M (from $380M) and $681M (from $535M) and EBITDA to $44M (from $28M) and $78M (from $44M)," advises analyst Robert Moskow.

The firm is now in-line with consensus estimates for both sales and EBITDA.

The CS price target on Neutral-rated BYND goes to $125 from $115 as the firm assigns a 5.5X multiple to its 2026 sales forecast of $2.3B. The average sell-side PT on Beyond Meat is $101.86.