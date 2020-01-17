Bitcoin fires through $9K, but falls back

The crypto earlier this morning took another leg up in its bull run, rising to as high as $9,009. The last time Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was at $9K was in November, and it was on the way down then.

At current pixel time, it's pulled back to $8,791, roughly unchanged on the session.

As has been the case for most of 2020, Bitcoin's run higher is lagging the larger moves of other cryptos like Ether (ETH-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), and Litecoin (LTC-USD).