Wells Fargo warns on eBay
Jan. 17, 2020 10:16 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)EBAYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wells Fargo slides eBay (EBAY -0.8%) to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight amid rising competition from Amazon and multichannel retailers.
- The Wells bear case: "While we view EBAY as having achieved a positive outcome in its pending sale of StubHub to Viagogo and still view a potential sale of the Classifieds business as a catalyst, we view risk-reward as unattractive relative to sector peers given our expectation that headwinds for the core Marketplace business should continue, amid rollout on Internet sales tax in the U.S. and rising competition from online and multichannel retailers and emerging marketplaces (e.g., ETSY, REAL, FB, Poshmark, Mercari, et al.), and that margin expansion potential may be limited given mgmt’s longterm outlook for ~30% Non-GAAP margin by 2022."
- Wells also reasons that e-commerce growth opportunities will increasingly be centered on rapid fulfillment and local delivery/pick-up, areas of opportunity which it believes are essentially unavailable to eBay.
- Only four research firms of the 36 with a rating out on eBay are in the bear camp.