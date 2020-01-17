December U.S. mutual fund, ETF flows hit 12-month high

Morningstar estimates December U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund long-term flows of $67.5B, a 12-month high.

Brings 2019 long-term flows to $414.6B, more than double 2018's $168.3B.

Most of the strength came from taxable-bond and municipal bond funds, which collected $50.3B and $10.2B in December, respectively.

Passive U.S. equity funds had $25.3B of inflows and December, while actively managed U.S. equity funds experienced $23.5B of outflows.

By fund family, Vanguard pulled in the most inflows in December — $22.3B, its best month of the year — while BlackRock's iShares came in second with $19.4B of inflows.

American Funds had the most outflows at $4.38B for the month. T. Rowe Price, Invesco, and Dimensional Fund Advisors also saw outflows during the month.