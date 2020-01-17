New Gold slides as production results disappoint

New Gold (NGD -3.8% ) says preliminary full-year production results from its Rainy River and New Afton mines in Canada met company guidance.

NGD says FY 2019 gold equiv. production totaled 486.1K oz., including 322.5K oz. gold, achieving respective annual guidance of 465K-520K gold equiv. oz. and 300K-335K oz.

Q4 production excluding the Cerro San Pedro mine in Mexico totaled 101.4K gold equiv. oz., including 66.8K oz. of gold.

NGD expects all-in-sustaining costs to come in higher for the quarter due to increased sustaining capital spending at Rainy River but slightly below guidance of $1,330-$1,430/gold equiv. oz. for the year.

Rainy River produced 257K gold equiv. oz. for the full year, meeting the lower end of 250K-275K oz. annual guidance, impacted by lower throughput at the mill facility and the expected lower grade ore from Phase 2 as the ore from Phase 1 was mined out as planned.