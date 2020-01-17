Nomura questions Apple's 5G supercycle
Jan. 17, 2020 10:45 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor51 Comments
- Nomura raises its Apple (AAPL +0.4%) target from $225 to $280 on evidence that the iPhone 11 cycle will continue through 2020.
- The firm is less optimistic about this year's 5G iPhone, seeing the expected $40-80 incremental bill of materials cost to be a barrier to adoption.
- Nomura notes that upgrade rates dropped during the 3G to 4G transition and that Apple has already ordered 75-85M iPhone 12 units for H2.
- Related: Morgan Stanley was out today with an Apple PT boost and a more positive take on the iPhone cycle.