Nomura questions Apple's 5G supercycle

Jan. 17, 2020 10:45 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • Nomura raises its Apple (AAPL +0.4%) target from $225 to $280 on evidence that the iPhone 11 cycle will continue through 2020.
  • The firm is less optimistic about this year's 5G iPhone, seeing the expected $40-80 incremental bill of materials cost to be a barrier to adoption.
  • Nomura notes that upgrade rates dropped during the 3G to 4G transition and that Apple has already ordered 75-85M iPhone 12 units for H2.
  • Related: Morgan Stanley was out today with an Apple PT boost and a more positive take on the iPhone cycle.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.