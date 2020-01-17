Envestnet -1.7% after lawmakers ask FTC to probe Yodlee unit

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) slides 1.7% after three lawmakers ask the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether the company's Yodlee unit is selling consumers' personal financial data without proper consent.

Yodlee primarily sells software that collects data from consumers' financial accounts and is used by mobile-phone apps such as Personal Capital and by 15 of the 20 largest U.S. banks.

A letter from Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Representative Anna Eshoo (D-CA) ask the FTC to investigate whether the company's practices constitute unfair, deceptive, or abusive behavior, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Besides collecting data that allow consumers to see their financial activity in one place, Yodlee also sells transaction and other data to brokers, who sell it to investors looking for trends in consumer purchasing.

The three lawmakers contend that consumers generally don't know the risks to their privacy "that Envestnet is imposing on them."

In a statement to the WSJ, the company said it complies with laws and regulations and follows "leading industry practices for data security and privacy."

Yodlee's website says it doesn't sell data that identifies individuals and scrubs data of personal identifiers before selling it.

The lawmakers pointed out that anonymous data doesn't always stay that way even after names, Social Security numbers, and other identifying information is removed.