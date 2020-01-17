UBS cuts Twitter after political ad decision

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is down 0.3% after UBS cut its rating to Neutral, pointing to the decision to pull political ads now that a competitive election year has arrived.

The company's at a "bit of a crossroads," analyst Eric Sheridan says, noting the firm continues to hear from ad industry contacts that this is the year where the company's platform is "set to capitalize on large-scale global events (Olympics, European football championship & U.S. election)."

But after a "buggy" summer, UBS also thinks Twitter management will keep investing around safety/security and ad tech stack, both of which are needed against long-term goals.

It's expecting Twitter to guide to slightly higher than expected growth in operating expenditures, which will press margins.

The firm has a $35 price target, implying 2.7% upside from current price.