Bright Scholar Education reports weak margin for Q1

Bright Scholar Education (BEDU -0.6% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 68.9% Y/Y to RMB 1.1B.

Segment revenue: International Schools RMB 273.9M (+25.3% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools RMB 229.8M (+18.5% Y/Y); Kindergartens RMB 166M (+20.5% Y/Y); Complementary RMB 169.1M (+69.7% Y/Y) & Overseas Schools RMB 259.2M.

Q3 Overall adj. margin: Gross declined 190 bps to 44.2%; operating declined 320 bps to 26.3% & EBITDA also declined 140 bps to 32.1%.

Segment gross margin: International Schools declined 870 bps to 24.9%; Bilingual Schools declined 900 bps to 20.9%; Kindergartens declined 610 bps to 15.1%; Complementary increased 20 bps to 15.5% & Overseas School was 23.6%.

Total average student enrolment was 51,865; Domestic K-12 schools was 48,645 (+17.4% Y/Y) & overseas schools amounted to 3,220.

Cash and equivalents and restricted cash totaled RMB 2.43B.

2020 Outlook: Revenue of ~RMB 4.0-4.1B, representing Y/Y growth of 56-60%; average student enrollment ~53.2K-53.6K, representing Y/Y growth of 14%-15% and 7 new kindergartens openings.

