Tepper and Druckenmiller stay bullish on stocks - CNBC

Hedge fund luminaries David Tepper and Stanley Druckenmiller remain bullish on the stock market even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average keeps achieving new record highs, CNBC reports.

"I love riding a horse that's running," Tepper said in an email to CNBC's Joe Kernan. "We have been long and continue that way."

At some point the "market will get to a level that I will slow down that horse and eventually get off," he wrote, without being more specific.

Meanwhile Duquesne Capital founder Stanley Druckenmiller said, "So I am still 'riding the horse' and bullish" for now, noting that President Trump's "election prospects have increased with two trade agreements and big win in Iran."