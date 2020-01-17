Big three oilfield services firms start year with asset sale plans - Reuters

Schlumberger (SLB +1.7% ), Halliburton (HAL +1.3% ) and Baker Hughes (BKR +0.6% ) have started the new year by putting ~$800M worth of assets up for sale, as the three leading oilfield services names seek to adjust to reduced spending by oil and gas producers.

The trio, which hold roughly a quarter of the global oilfield services market, recently disclosed plans to review operations in light of declining demand for their services.

HAL tells Reuters it is marketing its pipeline and process services business, and hopes to close a sale by mid-year.

SLB and BKR separately have hired advisors to sell units that improve production from wells using rod lift gear,and that latter has hired an investment bank to sell its wellhead services operations, according to the report.

While the planned divestments are small pieces of the large companies, analysts and investment bankers believe larger asset sales are likely in 2020.