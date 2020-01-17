Southern Missouri Bancorp to buy Central Federal S&L

Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC -0.4% ) agrees to acquire Central Federal Bancshares, the parent of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, in a deal valued at ~$24M, including retiring ESOP debt.

Terms: Each Central shareholder will get $15.90 in cash per Central share of common stock.

SMBC's tangible book value per share is expected to be diluted by slightly less than 1% at closing with a projected earnback period of about two years, based on the crossover method.

Excluding nonrecurring transaction-related expenses, the deal is expected to add to EPS within six months of closing.

"But even after fully achieving our projected cost savings, which are targeted at 50%, accretion will only improve earnings per share by a negligible amount," said Southern Missouri CEO Greg Steffens.