HSBC cutting equities staff by ~100 - Reuters

HSBC (HSBC +0.2% ) is cutting about 100 jobs in its equities business, with most of them coming from its continental European trading floors, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The headcount reduction will affect the firm's equities research, sales, trading, and back-office operations, they said, and will include a handful of job losses in Asia.

In October, Noel Quinn, who took over as CEO in August, said he would get rid of 4,700 roles and is looking to sell the bank's French retail business.

The moves show the Asia-focused bank is further retreating from its continental Europe business.

HBSC will refocus its European equities business on Britain, while keeping its Paris trading hub to serve continental Europe.