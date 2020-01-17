Taseko improves Yellowhead copper project economics, reserves

Taseko Mines (TGB) prepares for a nearly fourfold increase in its copper production as the company advances plans to add 285M pounds a year of the metal from planned mines in the US and Canada.

Taseko plans to add 85M pounds a year of copper production from its Florence project, in Arizona, by 2022 and then another 200M pounds from Yellowhead, British Columbia, by 2025.

The Yellowhead project is expected to produce on average 180Mlb/y at an average cost of US$1.67/lb, over an estimated 25-year mine life. During the first five years, copper production is expected at 200Mlb/y, at an average cost of $1.43/lb.

The company estimates capital cost of C$1.3B, or $12,000/t of mill throughput capacity.

"With an average copper equivalent grade of 0.35% combined with a low onsite operating cost of $10 per tonne milled, the mine site operating margin is $16/t, or about $500M annually for the first five years, at US$3.10/lb copper. The 440,000oz of gold and 19Moz silver, alone, will generate over C$1B of by-product revenues over the mine's life," said CEO Russell Hallbauer