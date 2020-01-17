French nuclear power market reform plan lifts EDF shares

Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) surges as much as 10% in Europe following news of a government reform of France's existing nuclear market scheme that would benefit the state-controlled utility.

The French government plans to introduce a "price corridor" for the country's wholesale nuclear power market that would enable EDF to cover its costs while shielding consumers from volatile electricity price spikes.

In the new model, price ceiling and floor levels would still need to be defined but would allow heavily indebted EDF to cover its complete nuclear costs.

Morgan Stanley said in a research note earlier this week that such a reform could be strongly positive for EDF.