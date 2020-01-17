Palladium passes $2,500/oz. in biggest one-day surge since 2008

Spot palladium soars as much as 9.3% to $2,528.51/oz. amid the metal's best weekly performance since 2001, even as some analysts caution about a bubble.

Supply constraints in South Africa, where producers are grappling with an uncertain electricity system, have been one the main drivers for the price rally, says ABN Amro Bank's Georgette Boele.

Palladium's surge has been a boon for miners in South Africa, which accounts for 38% of global supply; shares of top producer Sibanye Gold (SBGL +6.8% ) have surged nearly 4x over the past 12 months.

Other top South African producers include Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPY) and Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY).

While palladium's rally has been driven by supply deficits and surging demand, the increases have exceeded market forecasts, says Noah Capital's Rene Hochreiter.

"Prices do not go up forever and the recent run should see a correction, though the fundamental shortfalls will not go away anytime soon," Hochreiter says.

