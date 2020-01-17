Stocks ease off of record highs

The three major U.S. stock averages pare gains after touching all-time record highs, a familiar pattern this week.

The S&P 500 gains 0.2% , the Dow rises 0.1% , and the Nasdaq is basically flat.

The 10-year Treasury slips, lifting yield up 2 basis points to 1.83%.

WTI crude rises 0.1% to $58.56 barrel, paring earlier gains.

Dollar Index climbs up 0.3% to 97.61.

Among S&P industry sectors, energy ( -0.5% ) exerts the most drag on the markets followed by health care (flat). Financials ( +0.4% ) and communication services ( +0.4% ) outperform the broader market.