Stocks ease off of record highs

The three major U.S. stock averages pare gains after touching all-time record highs, a familiar pattern this week.
The S&P 500 gains 0.2%, the Dow rises 0.1%, and the Nasdaq is basically flat.
The 10-year Treasury slips, lifting yield up 2 basis points to 1.83%.
WTI crude rises 0.1% to $58.56 barrel, paring earlier gains.
Dollar Index climbs up 0.3% to 97.61.
Among S&P industry sectors, energy (-0.5%) exerts the most drag on the markets followed by health care (flat). Financials (+0.4%) and communication services (+0.4%) outperform the broader market.
In overseas trading, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed the session up 1.0%, and ended the week up 1.3%. The FTSE 100 rose 0.9% for the session and 1.1% for the week. The DAX climbed 0.7% for the day but only gained 0.3% during the week.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis