Shakeup reportedly on the way at Chinese energy firms

Top executives at China's leading energy companies are set for a power shake-up, Bloomberg reports, as the sector is under pressure to increase competition and boost domestic production in the face of growing dependence on energy imports.

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) Chairman Dai Houliang will be named new chairman and party secretary of the country's biggest oil firm, China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR), as current CNPC Chairman Wang Yilin is set to retire, and Sinopec's top job will be taken by Zhang Yuzhuo, former chairman of coal giant China Shenhua Energy, according to the report.

CNPC reportedly will hire Li Fanrong, deputy director of China's National Energy Administration and former Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) CEO, as general manager, while current CNPC general manager Zhang Wei will be named chairman of the newly-established national oil and gas pipeline company.