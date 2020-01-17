Disney removes Fox name from film studios

Marking the end of an era, Disney (DIS -0.1% ) is evicting the Fox from the Mouse House.

Disney is rebranding acquired studios to remove the Fox name from studios it acquired: The Twentieth Century Fox film studio will become 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight (a specialist in smaller and independent films) will become Searchlight Pictures.

The symbolic (but unsurprising) move will help to avoid some confusion, since Fox Corp. (FOX +1% , FOXA +1% ) still brands and operates its TV network operations in broadcast and cable.

Meanwhile, Disney's decisions apply only to the film units so far. A final decision hasn't been made on the TV side of Disney's purchase: Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.