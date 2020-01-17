B2Gold raises mineral resource at Fekola mine

B2Gold (BTG +2.7% ) rallies for a third straight day, capped by today's report of a substantial increase in indicated mineral resources at its Fekola mine in Mali following a successful infill drilling program.

BTG says Fekola's indicated mineral resource estimate at year-end 2019 totaled 110.6M metric tons for a total 6.05M oz. of gold, 15.4% higher than a year ago.

BTG says exploration at Fekola in 2020 will focus on extending the deposit to the north and south and near the surface area while also testing for additional mineralized zones in the east and west of the deposit.

Yesterday, BTG reported record gold production for Q4 and FY 2019 and guided for continued increases in 2020.