Good news/bad news: Consumer wavers, housing starts jump
Jan. 17, 2020 1:03 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- It was a week chock full of economic data, with more of it on the disappointing side. Consumer sentiment appeared to waver with consumers tempering their expectations and small business optimism also dimmed some.
- On the bright side, the Philly Fed business outlook started the year off on a high note, housing starts surged in December and December core retail sales beat expectations.
- From a broader perspective, the U.S. economy continued to grow "modestly", according to Fed's Beige Book report, with the consumer spending at a "modest to moderate" pace.
- Weaker-than-expected: January consumer sentiment of 99.1 falls short of the 99.3 consensus and slips from 99.3 in December; current economic condition index strengthened while the index of consumer expectations fell.
- Continuous jobless claims fell 37K to 1.767M, more than the 1.720M expected.
- December building permits slipped to 1.416M vs. 1.474M in November and trailed the consensus of 1.458M.
- December industrial capacity utilization of 77.0% came in a hair shy of the 77.1% consensus and weakened from 77.4% in November.
- Even though import prices rose more than expected, export prices unexpectedly fell -0.2% in December vs. the +0.3% consensus.
- December consumer price index increased 0.2% M/M, but didn't reach the +0.3% consensus; core CPI, up 0.1%, also fell short of the +0.2% estimate.
- The headline retail sales figure in December rose 0.3% M/M, just under the 0.4% increase expected and the same as November's increase.
- The NFIB small business optimism index lost some luster in December, slipping to 102.7 vs. 104.7 in November and missing the consensus of 104.4.
- Job openings of 6.8M in November falls short of the 7.233M expected and fell from 7.361M in October; job opening rate fell to 4.3% from 4.6%.
- November business inventories fell 0.2% to $2.037.4B vs. consensus of -0.1%, and reversing a 0.1% gain in October.
- In-line: As expected, industrial production fell 0.3% M/M in December to 109.4.
- December import price index rose 0.3%, matching consensus and stronger than the 0.1% increase in November.
- December retail sales control group increased 0.4%, matching consensus.
- Stronger-than-expected: The Philly Fed business outlook index started off the year with a surge — at 17 in January vs. the 3.8 consensus and 2.4 in December.
- January's Empire State manufacturing survey reading of 4.8 beat the estimate of 3.55 and came in stronger than 3.3 in December.
- Though builders' confidence in January slipped slightly to 75 vs. 76 in December, it still exceeded the consensus of 74.
- Initial jobless claims fell by 10K to 204K, fewer than the 215K expected.
- Housing starts surged in December, up 16.9% M/M to 1.608M vs. the 1.373M expected, its fastest pace since December 2006.
- Core producer price index increased 0.1% in December, trailing the +0.2% consensus, and the headline PPI number also rose 0.1% from November and missed the +0.2% consensus.
- December core retail sales rose 0.5% M/M, beating +0.4% expected and erasing the 0.2% decline in November; retail sales excluding autos rose 0.7%, exceeding the 0.5% increase expected.
- Coming up next week: On Monday, markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; on Wednesday, December existing home sales; on Friday, January manufacturing and services PMI and January Markit Composite PMI.