Telenor/Axiata talks back on - Bloomberg

Jan. 17, 2020 1:10 PM ETAXXTFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Talks are back on between Telenor (TELNY +4.2%) and Malaysia's sovereign fund over a deal with Axiata Group (OTCPK:AXXTF), Bloomberg reports.
  • Telenor is in early talks over a minority stake in Axiata, which revives the talk of a wider deal between the two.
  • Some options include taking part of Khazanah Nasional Berhad's 37% Axiata stake, or particular deals related to individual countries or assets.
  • The two had agreed to end talks in September about a merger of their Asian businesses.
  • Meanwhile, Handelsbanken says Telenor shares are attractive now and has upgraded to Buy.
  • It has a target of 180 Norwegian kroner, now marking 7% upside after shares rose 4.5% in Oslo.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.