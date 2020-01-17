Telenor/Axiata talks back on - Bloomberg
Jan. 17, 2020 1:10 PM ETAXXTFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Talks are back on between Telenor (TELNY +4.2%) and Malaysia's sovereign fund over a deal with Axiata Group (OTCPK:AXXTF), Bloomberg reports.
- Telenor is in early talks over a minority stake in Axiata, which revives the talk of a wider deal between the two.
- Some options include taking part of Khazanah Nasional Berhad's 37% Axiata stake, or particular deals related to individual countries or assets.
- The two had agreed to end talks in September about a merger of their Asian businesses.
- Meanwhile, Handelsbanken says Telenor shares are attractive now and has upgraded to Buy.
- It has a target of 180 Norwegian kroner, now marking 7% upside after shares rose 4.5% in Oslo.