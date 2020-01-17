Big jump in U.S. rig count, Baker Hughes reports

The weekly count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. surges by 15 to 796, wiping out last week's increase of 15, Baker Hughes says in its latest survey.

Oil rigs jumped by 14 to 673, with one additional gas rig to 120 and 3 rigs remaining classified as miscellaneous.

WTI February crude oil ticks lower following the data, -0.3% to $58.31/bbl vs. $58.50 before the report.

