Slack drops on Microsoft Teams ad push

Microsoft (MSFT +0.1% ) will kick off a new Teams ad campaign this weekend, according to CNBC.

The global ad campaign will launch in the U.S. on Sunday during the NFL playoffs then roll out next month in UK, France, and Germany.

In November, Teams revealed it had more than 20M DAUs, above the 12M DAUs that Slack (NYSE:WORK) reported the previous month. Note that Slack and some analysts have questioned what Microsoft counts as an active user.