Jan. 17, 2020 2:06 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)OZKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKdrops 5.3% as analysts point out slowing loan growth and expense challenges for the bank.
  • In addition, a watch-rated credit was cut to a substandard-accrual rating based on OZK's quarterly review.
  • Raymond James's Michael Rose flags below-forecast loan growth, especially in multifamily/construction amid elevated payoffs, flat deposits, and high-than-projected core expenses.
  • SunTrust's Jennifer Demba notes management comments that non-purchased loan growth will likely slow from 2019's pace, repayments will likely exceed those in 2019, marine/RV loan growth expected below 2019, and purchased loan runoff remains a total loan growth headwind.
  • On the plus side, Real Estate Specialties Group lending will likely rise, based on management comments in the call.
  • Quant rating is Bearish; Sell-Side average rating is Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 8 Neutral).
This was corrected on 01/17/2020 at 4:14 PM. Corrects percentage change in first bullet.

