Tesla unintended acceleration complaints to come under NHTSA scrutiny

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it will review a petition asking it to formally investigate complaints of sudden unintended acceleration in ~500K Telsa (TSLA -0.9% ) vehicles.

The petition - which covers 2012-19 model year Model S, 2016-19 Model X and 2018-19 Model 3 vehicles - cites "127 consumer complaints to NHTSA involving 123 unique vehicles, [including] 110 crashes and 52 injuries," the NHTSA says.

Many of the complaints report sudden acceleration incidents when attempting to park vehicles in a garage or at a curb, while others claimed the incidents happened while in traffic or when using driver assistance systems and led to crashes.