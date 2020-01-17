Corteva's 'premium valuation' prompts downgrade at J.P. Morgan
Jan. 17, 2020 2:40 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)CTVABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Corteva (CTVA -2.9%) slides after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $26 price target, trimmed from $27, saying CTVA now trades at a "premium valuation" of ~12.5X EBITDA.
- Increased purchases of U.S. soybeans by China should lead to sharply higher domestic soybean plantings in 2020 and higher soybean seed volumes for Corteva, but these developments already are reflected in consensus EBITDA estimates, says JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas.
- CTVA's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish.