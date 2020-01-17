Boeing discovers another MAX software issue

Boeing (BA -2.4% ) shares slump to their lowest levels of the day after the company says it is working to address a new 737 MAX software issue, a development that could further delay the jet's return to service.

Boeing officials say the problem relates to a software power-up monitoring function that verifies system monitors are operating correctly.

During a technical review last week of the proposed update to the MAX software, one of the monitors was not being initiated correctly.

The Federal Aviation Administration is waiting to hear from Boeing on how the company will resolve the issue.

A U.S. official briefed on the matter reportedly says the FAA now is unlikely to approve the MAX's return until March and possibly April.