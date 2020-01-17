Natural gas futures log lowest finish since May 2016

Ample U.S. supplies and forecasts for milder weather conditions sent natural gas prices (NYSEARCA:UNG) to their lowest in more than three and a half years.

February nat gas momentarily broke below the $2 level before settling -3.6% , or 7.4 cents, to $2.003/MMBTU, down ~9% for the week.

Prices tumbled on news that the weather that had been heading towards the northeastern U.S. may not be hitting the area, perhaps drifting higher into Canada.

"The losses come down to a lack of winter, notwithstanding the chill in the consuming regions presently," according to IHS Market energy analyst Marshall Steeves.

U.S. government data released yesterday showed a decline of 109B cf in domestic nat gas supplies for the week ended Jan. 10, although working gas in storage at 3.04T cf were 494B cf above the year-ago level and 149B cf higher than the five-year average.

Gas-focused equities trade deeply in the red: RRC -8.1% , GPOR -6.8% , EQT -2.8% , CHK -3.6% , SWN -4.1% , AR -3.9% , COG -2.8% , CRK -1.7% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ