Alcoa upgraded at Deutsche Bank ahead of aluminum EBITDA inflection

Alcoa (AA -0.7% ) adds to yesterday's 11% loss that followed a Q4 loss and a global aluminum surplus outlook, despite winning an analyst upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $20.50 price target at Deutsche Bank.

Alcoa has struggled to generate cash flow, but the stock "has become interesting on a number of fronts," DB's Chris Terry says, forecasting the company's aluminum segment will inflect from $25M EBITDA in 2019 to more than $500M in 2020.

While the company's other segments may well shrink, Alcoa will own a higher percentage of its overall EBITDA as opposed to EBITDA generated from the Alumina and World Chemicals joint venture, Terry adds.

AA's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.