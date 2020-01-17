Volkswagen to buy 20% of Chinese battery maker in electric push - Reuters

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is set to take a 20% stake in Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-tech, its first direct ownership in a Chinese battery maker, Reuters reports.
The top foreign automaker in China plans to acquire the stake in Shenzhen-listed Guoxuan through a discounted private share placement in the coming weeks, according to the report; based on Guoxuan's $2.8B market cap, a 20% stake would be worth ~$560M.
Guoxuan is based in China's eastern city of Hefei, where Volkswagen also is building electric vehicles with JAC Motor, one of several Chinese joint venture partners.
