Judge reduces J&J Risperdal damages 99.9%

A Philadelphia judge has reduced the amount of punitive damages Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.6% ) must pay in a product liability lawsuit related to antipsychotic med Risperdal (risperidone). The plaintiff claimed that his use of the medication when he was a child caused enlarged breasts and the company failed to adequately warn about this risk.

A jury initially awarded the man $680K in compensatory damages and $8B in punitive damages, the latter of which the judge reduced to $6.8M.

The plaintiff's attorney plans to appeal the reduced award while JNJ plans to appeal the verdict.

The trial is one of ~13,000 involving the drug.