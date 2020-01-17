Stocks drift higher to close record setting week

Stocks finished with modest gains to extend a strong weekly performance that saw the three major market indexes rise to record highs amid strong global economic data and a solid start to the earnings season.

Market sentiment was strengthened by strong U.S. housing data, as the Commerce Department reported home builders broke ground on new homes at the highest rate in 13 years during December, and as China's industrial production climbed 6.9% last month, the fastest pace of expansion in nine months.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.8%, the S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% and the Nasdaq rallied 2.3%.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher in today's trade, led by communication services (+0.9%) and utilities (+0.8%), while the energy sector (-0.7%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices finished mixed, with the two-year yield slipping a basis point to 1.56% while the 10-year yield added 3 bps to 1.84%.

WTI February crude oil eked out a 0.1% gain to $58.55/bbl.