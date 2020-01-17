CDC narrows recommendations on vaping

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed language from its website recommending that people abstain from vaping during its investigation into vaping-related lung illnesses.

Its updated warning recommends that people stop vaping THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, and consider avoiding vaping altogether if concerned about the risk to lungs. Evidence continues to build implicating a thickening agent, vitamin E acetate, that is added to illicit THC products as the culprit in the illnesses which have hospitalized 2,668 people and killed 60.

The CDC also recommends that former smokers who use e-cigarettes should not go back to tobacco and should contact their healthcare providers if they need help quitting the habit.

