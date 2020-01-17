Deutsche Bank to cut investment bank bonuses by ~30% - Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is slashing the bonus pool at its investment bank by almost a third, capping off a year of turmoil for Germany's largest lender, which has undergone a sweeping restructuring.

The figure is an average at the division that includes fixed-income trading, but there will be some adjustments for individual performance and units, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Overall, variable pay at Deutsche Bank will decline about 20%, they said.

CEO Christian Sewing has vowed to cut costs adjusted for restructuring expenses to less than EUR 21.5B ($24B), but he still needs to keep top talent at the investment bank and keep regulators happy.

The bank awarded variable pay worth EUR 1.95B in 2018. That implies savings of ~EUR 400M.