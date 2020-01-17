California to sue U.S. over fracking decision

California has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's plans to open more than 1M acres in the state's Central Valley to fracking.

The lawsuit alleges the federal Bureau of Land Management's final environmental impact statement, approved last month, fails to consider the danger posed to people who might live near the oil and gas wells and underestimates the number of fracking wells that could become active on the federal land.

"They shortchanged the people, they shortchanged the law, they shortchanged the science when it came to their analysis," California Attorney General Becerra says.

Environmental groups filed a similar lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court earlier this week.

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, GUSH, DRIP, FENY, ERY, DIG, FIF, NDP, IYE, DUG, IEO, CRAK, RYE, PXE, PXJ