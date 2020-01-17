Caterpillar PT raised to $173 at Credit Suisse as dealer checks bode well

Caterpillar (CAT) crawls higher as Credit Suisse raises its stock price target to $173 from $150, saying that 85% of the U.S. dealers checked finished 2019 as expected, with some noting strong year-end buying late in Q4.

Dealers are viewing 2020 as a short and shallow correction and - more importantly - manageable, Credit Suisse's Jamie Cook says, also believing Hold-rated CAT will remain committed to dividend increases and share repurchases.

Earlier, J.P. Morgan analyst Ann Duignan added CAT to the firm's Analyst Focus List, calling it her "top Value pick" in U.S. Machinery into 2020 and saying it is more leveraged to an improving global economy.

CAT's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.