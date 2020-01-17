S&P, Moody's cut Bombardier's outlook to negative from stable

S&P Global Ratings joins Moody's in lowering its outlook for Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) to negative from stable, a day after the company cut its guidance for earnings and cash flow.

S&P says Bombardier's weak outlook lowered its belief that the company could generate positive free operating cash flow beyond 2019, which it says is necessary for reducing debt.

Free cash flow likely will come in negative in 2020 with poor prospects for material improvement in 2021, S&P says, which could prompt another downgrade over the next 12 months.

Bombardier shares fell another 8% in Toronto in today's trade and have tumbled 20% in three days.