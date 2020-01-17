Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is in preliminary talks to buy podcast network The Ringer, well known for its founding by ESPN ex Bill Simmons, the WSJ reports.

That would bring another 30 podcasts (including popular sports and pop culture content) into Spotify's orbit.

It follows a number of investments in podcasting by the music-streaming giant (including $400M for three podcast companies last year), and Spotify is reportedly in the market for more, which might include a deal for The Ringer.

The Ringer (bolstered by The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Watch, Binge Mode and The Rewatchables) doesn't have the same platform as rivals like ESPN and Bleacher Report, but its podcast revenues exceeded $15M in 2019 and it's profitable.