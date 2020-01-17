Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Robert Iger saw his pay take an $18M haircut last year, largely due to a reduction in his stock awards.

Iger earned $47.5M for 2019, according to the company's proxy statement. That's down from $65.6M the year before.

His annual salary was raised to $3M from $2.875M, and option awards and non-equity incentive comp got a bump, but stock awards were cut to $10.1M from $35.4M.

Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy received $14.97M last year, up from $11.8M the year prior.

Among other named execs: General Counsel Alan Braverman received $13.7M, up from $10.4M; Chief Human Resources Officer M. Jayne Parker received $9M, up from $6.8M; and Chief Communications Officer Zenia Mucha received $7.6M, up from $5.1M.