Cheetah touts heavy growth for translator device

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) says it's planning a new market expansion for its CheetahTALK AI-powered translation device, which it says experienced "explosive" growth last year.

The product more than doubled its revenue from April to December of last year.

That's largely due to the product's August availability on Amazon and B8ta (online and off-line), the company says - along with a bump from a December appearance on Good Morning America.

It's sold 300,000 units to date.

The company will pursue new markets soon, including Japan and Thailand.