Amazon Palm - Pay with your hand

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is working to allow customers to connect their credit card information to their hands, WSJ reports, creating retail checkout terminals that could work with the technology.

The company recently began partnering with Visa (NYSE:V) to test out transactions, and has discussed the project with Mastercard (NYSE:MA), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Patent ready... Amazon has even filed a an application for what it described as a "non-contact biometric identification system" that includes "a hand scanner that generates images of a user's palm."