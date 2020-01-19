Morgan Stanley cuts CEO Gorman's compensation

Profits at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) jumped 46% Y/Y to $2.09B last year and that kind of performance would typically result in the board giving the CEO a big raise.

However, James Gorman will receive $27M in total compensation for 2019, nearly 7% less than what he got the year before.

The lower pay package was reportedly designed to reflect both lower compensation awards - as part of the bank's cost-control program - and the fact that the company cut 1,500 jobs, or about 2.5% of its workforce, in December.